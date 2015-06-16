* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 pct
* Greek debt crisis hits banking sector
* German investor morale sours in June
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 16 European equities slipped to a
four-month low on Tuesday, with the lack of progress in debt
negotiations between Greece and its international creditors
making investors nervous and prompting them to cut their
exposure to riskier assets like stocks.
Greece's benchmark ATG share index fell 3.9 percent,
taking total losses since Friday to about 14 percent, as Greece
and its creditors hardened their stances on Monday after talks
aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit faltered.
Germany's EU commissioner said the time had come to prepare
for a "state of emergency", but Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said Athens was seeking a viable, long-term deal that
would pull the country out of economic crisis.
"The can of Greek debt has been kicked down the road so many
times there comes a point when it has to be confronted, and it
looks like that time may well be in the next week or so," Laith
Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"A Greek exit from the euro zone is looking ever more
likely, and seeing as no-one knows what the full implications
will be, investors are taking some risk off the table which has
caused the market turbulence we have seen in recent days."
Macroeconomic indicators also put some pressure on the
market. Mannheim-based think tank ZEW said the mood among
analysts and investors in Germany, Europe's largest economy,
took a sharply pessimistic turn in June, with a sentiment
indicator dropping to a seven-month low.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.7
percent at 1,509.27 points by 1014 GMT after dropping to
1,503.89, its lowest since mid-February. The index fell 1.6
percent on Monday, its biggest loss since late May.
Concern over the deadlocked talks weighed on euro zone banks
, which fell 1.8 percent as peripheral bond yields rose.
Greek banks were among the biggest decliners, with National Bank
of Greece and Alpha Bank falling 7.8 percent
and 4.6 percent respectively.
Among other sharp movers, International Consolidated
Airlines Group fell 3.4 percent after a slump at rival
Air France KLM weighed on European airline stocks.
Air France's shares fell 4.4 percent after the company said it
was dropping some routes to cut costs.
Henkel dropped 2.4 percent after a report saying
that it had lost its bid to buy a Procter & Gamble Co
hair-care business, which includes the Wella and Clairol brands.
U.S. cosmetics group Coty won auctions to acquire
three businesses from P&G for as much as $12 billion, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters. They include P&G's
hair-care operations.
Other notable movers included Airbus, which shed 2.7
percent. American Airlines said it will push back
delivery of 35 Airbus family jetliners by several years,
although JetBlue Airways is eyeing a long-range plane
from Airbus.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)