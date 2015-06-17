(Adds dropped word "in" in first paragraph)
LONDON, June 17 European shares extended gains
in early trading on Wednesday, with Telecom Italia
leading the market higher after a Reuters report saying Vivendi
plans to increase its stake in the company.
Telecom Italia shares rose 3.9 percent after the report,
citing people familiar with the matter, said Vivendi was looking
to increase its stake in the Italian company to between 10 and
15 percent. The proposal is still under discussion internally
and would need to be ratified by the Vivendi board. Vivendi and
Telecom Italia declined to comment.
The broader stock market was also helped by an 8.7 percent
jump in Remy Cointreau after the drinks maker said it
will hand investors a hefty dividend hike as its annual
operating profit grew 13.5 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 index rose 0.2 percent, while
the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was
up 0.3 percent at 1,533.07 points by 0712 GMT. The FTSEurofirst
index closed 0.6 percent higher in the previous session after
hitting a four-month low.
Investors stayed cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting. The Fed statement is due at 1800 GMT, followed by Chair
Janet Yellen's news conference half an hour later where analysts
expect that she will focus on signs the economy is recovering
after a bumpy start to the year.
The statement will be scrutinised for hints about the timing
of a U.S. rate hike.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)