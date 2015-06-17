* Pan-European FTSEurofirst index 300 flat
* Coloplast slips on negative broker comments
* Telecom Italia up on report Vivendi to increase stake
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 17 European equities surrendered
early gains and turned flat in cautious trading on Wednesday,
with investors thought reluctant to place strong bets before a
Federal Reserve statement that could provide hints on the timing
of a U.S. rate hike.
Danish medical equipment maker Coloplast was the
biggest faller after a string of banks cut their target price
for the stock, a day after the company lowered its guidance for
2014/15. Its shares fell 2.8 percent, having dropped 7.8 percent
in the previous session.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was flat at 1,528.39 points by 0834 GMT. It has risen as high as
1,533.97 points earlier in the session, buoyed by a slight gain
in U.S. shares on Tuesday.
"In the early trading session, the market reacted to a
higher close in the U.S. market. But investors' focus later
shifted to the Fed meeting and the Greek debt situation,"
Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit, said.
"The fear is that the Fed could provide more hints about the
start of a rate hike from September."
The Fed statement is due at 1800 GMT, followed by Chair
Janet Yellen's news conference half an hour later, with analysts
expecting her to focus on signs the economy is recovering after
a bumpy start to the year.
"Nobody expects the Fed to undertake any change in interest
rates today. However, opinions are differing widely ... with
many hoping that Yellen will shed some light on this during the
press conference," Markus Huber, senior analyst at Peregrine &
Black, said.
In Greece, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused its
creditors of trying to "humiliate" Greeks with more cuts as he
defied a growing drumbeat of warnings that Europe was preparing
for his country to leave the euro.
Greece needs fresh funds to avoid defaulting on a 1.6
billion euro ($1.8 billion) debt repayment to the International
Monetary Fund on June 30, which could drive it towards the euro
zone exit.
However, Greek shares rose 0.7 percent, with some
analysts saying that they expect both sides to reach an
agreement eventually. The country's benchmark index has fallen
14 percent this year, underperforming an 11 percent rise for the
FTSEurofirst 300.
On the positive side, Telecom Italia rose 3.4
percent after a Reuters report saying that Vivendi
planned to increase its stake in the company. Vivendi and
Telecom Italia declined to comment.
Remy Cointreau rose 5.7 percent after the drinks
maker said it will hand investors a hefty dividend increase
after annual operating profit grew 13.5 percent.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by David Goodman)