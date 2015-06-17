* Telecom Italia up on report Vivendi to increase stake
* Rise in oil price lifts energy stocks
* Greece concerns, U.S. rate hike prospect dampens sentiment
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 17 European stock markets edged
lower on Wednesday, as lingering concerns over Greece's debt
problems offset gains in Telecom Italia and energy
shares.
Traders were also reluctant to add to equity positions
before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day, with
many investors expecting the Fed to signal that U.S. interest
rates will be increased in September.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index edged down 0.3
percent, with the broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
slipping 0.1 percent. Germany's DAX fell 0.1
percent, while France's CAC declined 0.5 percent.
However, Telecom Italia outperformed to rise 3.7 percent
after sources told Reuters that Vivendi was planning to
increase its stake in the Italian group.
A rise in Brent crude oil prices also boosted energy stocks
.
Nevertheless, some traders said they would look to use any
bounce in share prices as a cue to sell, given the concerns in
the background over the Greek debt deadlock, with Athens facing
payments to creditors by the end of June.
"We're looking to sell into strength here," said Darren
Easton, director at Logic Investments.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has accused Greece's
creditors of trying to "humiliate" Greeks with more cuts, while
there has been a growing drum beat of warnings that Europe is
preparing for Greece to leave the euro zone.
Easton said the DAX could fall by 1,000-2,000 points if
Greece did end up leaving the euro zone.
"We're not ruling out an agreement on Greece being formed,
but I wouldn't be surprised if they drag it out and the market
has another setback before the end of the month," he added.
The Athens' ATG equity index has fallen around 15 percent
since the start of 2015, underperforming a 12 percent advance on
the FTSEurofirst 300.
Economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank
(ECB) have cushioned the blows from Greece on other European
economies.
Some investors said any Greek debt default may only have a
limited impact on the broader market, pointing to how Greece
only represents a small amount of the European economy and
highlighting the ongoing monetary support from the ECB.
"Even if it comes to a default, the broader market impact
should be limited," said Trevor Greetham, head of multi asset at
Royal London Asset Management.
