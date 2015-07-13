LONDON, July 13 European stock index futures
pointed to a lower open for equities on Monday as euro zone
leaders demanded that Athens enact key reforms this week before
they open talks on a financial rescue to keep it in the euro
currency area.
Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was told to push
legislation through parliament to convince his 18 partners in
the euro zone to release immediate funds to avert a state
bankruptcy and start negotiations on a third bailout programme
estimated at up to 86 billion euros ($95.5 billion).
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, Britain's FTSE and France's CAC were
down 0.5 to 1.0 percent by 0607 GMT.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)