LONDON, July 13 European shares surged in early trading on Monday after European Council President Donald Tusk said euro zone leaders reached a unanimous agreement following all-night talks in Brussels to move forward with a bailout loan for Greece.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.3 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1 percent by 0706 GMT.

Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.6 to 1.4 percent.

The euro zone's banking index also advanced 1.5 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)