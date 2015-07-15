LONDON, July 15 European shares edged lower on Wednesday, with lingering uncertainty over Greece impacting the region's stock markets while bearings maker SKF slumped after warning of weaker demand.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1 percent at 1,578.93 points by 0726 GMT, while the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.2 percent. Both indexes had gained 0.5 percent in the previous session.

SKF was the top faller on the FTSEurofirst, dropping around 7 percent on disappointing results and outlook.[D:nL5N0ZV0YK]

Greece is due to vote on new bailout terms later on Wednesday, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cautioning that Greece needs far more debt relief than European governments have been willing to contemplate so far.

The IMF's warning came as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras struggled to persuade deeply unhappy leftist lawmakers to vote for a package of austerity measures and liberal economic reforms to secure a new bailout.

In an interview with state television, Tsipras said that although he did not believe in the deal, there was no alternative but to accept it to avoid economic chaos. (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)