By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 16 European shares climbed to a
six-week high on Thursday after the Greek parliament passed
strict austerity measures demanded by its lenders to open talks
on a new bailout package to keep Greece in the euro.
In exchange for funding worth up to 86 billion euros ($94
billion), Greece has accepted reforms including significant
pension adjustments, higher value added taxes, an overhaul of
its collective bargaining system, measures to liberalise its
economy and tight limits on public spending.
"The Greek vote has helped the market post early gains. Over
the next few weeks, we see the focus shifting to the results
season where we expect the newsflow to be supportive," Robert
Parkes, director of equity strategy at HSBC Bank, said.
"Our forecast for Europe ex-UK earnings growth in 2015 is 25
percent, more than double the consensus expectation."
The second-quarter earnings season gathered pace in Europe,
with shares in Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval
surging 7.6 percent after posting a bigger than expected rise in
the quarter core earnings.
Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group rose nearly 5 percent
after saying it was upbeat in its full-year outlook. Its
first-half net profit, however, fell nearly 20 percent on a
strong franc and negative interest rates.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1
percent at 1,602.72 points by 0749 GMT after rising to 1,603.32,
the highest level in more than six weeks. The euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.2 percent.
European equities were also helped by a rally in carmakers.
The STOXX Europe 600 Automobile and Parts index advanced
1.5 percent as demand for mid-market brands and luxury autos
pushed growth of new car sales in Europe to the highest monthly
rate in five and a half years in June.
Some analysts said that stocks could come under pressure in
the coming weeks on profit taking after the Greek vote and on
concerns of a rate hike in the United States later this year.
"Buy the rumour, sell the news," Koen De Leus, senior
economist at KBC in Brussels, said. "All eyes are now on the
European Central Bank and whether it will give the Greek banks
some extra breathing space."
"The stock market may be heading for more calm waters in the
coming weeks, but investors focus will gradually shift to the
timing of the first rate hike in the United States after 6 years
of a zero interest rate policy."
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that
the U.S. central bank remained on track to raise interest rates
this year, with labour markets expected to steadily improve and
turmoil abroad unlikely to throw the U.S. economy off track.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index is still up more than 17 percent
so far this year after witnessing a sharp sell-off in the past
weeks on concerns about Greece's debt situation.
