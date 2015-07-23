* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 ends 0.5 pct lower
* Aberdeen Asset Management down after update
* Credit Suisse gains as profits beat forecasts
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 23 European equities slipped to a
one-week low on Thursday, with disappointing updates from
companies including Aberdeen Asset Management and
British energy supplier SSE pressuring their shares.
U.S. data showing new applications for unemployment benefits
last week fell to the lowest level in more than 41 years also
weighed on sentiment as these numbers further strengthened the
case for a U.S. interest rate hike, analysts said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.5 percent lower at 1,578.65 points after falling to its
lowest level in more than a week. This extended the index's fall
on Wednesday, when tech stocks dragged down the market after
Apple's revenue forecast fell short of estimates.
Aberdeen Asset Management was the biggest decliner in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index after the fund manager said it saw net
outflows of 9.9 billion pounds ($15.5 billion) in the April-June
quarter as institutional investors cut exposure to Asia and
emerging markets equities.
"We have got concerns about the eminent prospect of a U.S.
rate hike in the next couple of months and this is getting
reflected in outflows. Those companies which are heavily
dependent on the emerging market for their final product may
struggle," Peter Dixon of Commerzbank said.
Aberdeen's shares fell 7.6 percent to their lowest in more
than a year and recorded their biggest one-day percentage drop
in two years.
Investors kept a close eye on earnings reports, which have
the potential to set the market's direction in the near term.
SSE fell 5 percent after it predicted lower profits
from its retail business this year, some weeks after the
competition watchdog found households had been overcharged some
1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) a year.
But Credit Suisse rose 6.2 percent, the top gainer in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index, after posting better-than expected
earnings and improvements to its capital cushion ahead of a
strategy shake-up under its new chief executive.
"The Q2 results season is up and running and the early
indications are positive," said Robert Parkes, equity strategist
at HSBC. "We believe there is plenty more to come and see the
improving global business cycle taking over from currency as the
key driver of earnings in 2016."
Power and automation firm ABB rose 1.7 percent
after its net profit beat analysts' expectations, while Unilever
added 1.6 percent after reporting better sales than
forecast.
Analysts said that attractive valuations could make European
companies appealing to some investors. The STOXX Europe 600
index trades at 15.7 times its 12-month forward
earnings, against 16.7 times for the U.S. S&P 500 index,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
