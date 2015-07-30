BRIEF-India cenbank says reserve money fell 10.6 pct y-o-y in week to April 28
* RBI says reserve money fell 10.6 percent year on year in week to April 28 versus growth of 11.9 percent year ago
LONDON, July 30 Europe's robust earnings season gave another lift to share prices on Thursday, with results from Siemens, Nokia and Deutsche Bank underpinning signs of a euro zone recovery.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was up 0.5 percent at 0712 GMT, with Nokia, Safran and Fresenius up some 4 to 8 percent after reporting results.
"The proportion of European companies beating (earnings) estimates is the highest since we started compiling the data in '09," JPMorgan strategists wrote in a note to clients.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)
* RBI says reserve money fell 10.6 percent year on year in week to April 28 versus growth of 11.9 percent year ago
* Says issued Basel III debt instruments worth 5 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pERWHu) Further company coverage: