LONDON Aug 6 European shares retreated on
Thursday, with some weak corporate results hitting the shares of
enzyme company Novozymes and Deutsche Post
.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen 1.3 percent in the previous session, fell back 0.4 percent
while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
declined by 0.2 percent.
Novozymes slid 9.2 percent after the company reported second
quarter earnings below expectations, while Deutsche Post's
shares also fell after the German company cut its 2015 profit
outlook.
However, there were some better results elsewhere, with
Belgian financial company KBC rising 3.5 percent after
it posted higher profits.
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 59 percent
of companies on the European STOXX 600 index have
beaten or met market expectations with results this quarter.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)