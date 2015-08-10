* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 0.7 pct
* Euro STOXX 50, DAX and CAC all gain ground
* Banco Popolare and Allianz rise
* Weak China data weighs on energy shares
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 10 European stock markets climbed
higher on Monday as a rise in some major financial shares offset
the impact of weaker energy stocks that curbed the progress of
the British market.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
and Germany's DAX both rose 1 percent, while France's
CAC advanced by 0.8 percent.
Athens' main stock market also advanced 2.1 percent
on signs that a new Greek bailout deal was on its way, although
the Greek market remains down 17 percent since the start of 2015
due to the country's debt problems.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index progressed
0.7 percent, but Britain's FTSE 100 - which has a
greater exposure towards commodity stocks than other European
markets - fared less well, rising by only 0.3 percent.
"The continental European markets look a lot better than the
UK at the moment. I would favour the Euro STOXX over the FTSE,"
said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund manager and principal at ACIES
Asset Management.
Oil stocks made little progress after economic data
over the weekend from China, which is a major energy and metals
consumer, showed another sharp drop in factory-gate prices and a
surprise slump in exports.
However, some financial stocks fared better to lend support
to European equity markets.
German insurer Allianz rose 2.6 percent after
price target upgrades from JP Morgan, Berenberg and Exane BNP
Paribas.
Shares in Italy's Banco Popolare also climbed 3.6
percent after the company reported a rise in profits late on
Friday.
The Euro STOXX 50 is up around 17 percent since the start of
2015, while the FTSEurofirst is also up by a similar amount.
Germany's DAX is up around 18 percent since the start of the
year, although it is some 7 percent below a record high reached
in April.
(Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Gareth
Jones)