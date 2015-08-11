* Germany's DAX falls to lowest since Aug. 3
* BMW, Swatch, LVMH weaker after Chinese move
* Greek shares rise on new bailout deal
* Konecranes shares surge on Terex merger plan
(Updates with closing prices)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 11 European shares retreated on
Tuesday, with carmakers and luxury goods stocks among the worst
performers, after China devalued its currency and a report
showed economic sentiment weakening in Germany.
China is a top export market for euro zone companies and its
devaluation of the yuan has raised the prospect of a new round
of currency wars. European equities and export-focused companies
have benefited from a weaker euro this year after the European
Central Bank began its bond-buying scheme to spur growth.
"There are concerns about the pressure on earnings from
European companies exposed to China over the next six months,"
said Dennis Jose, a strategist at Barclays. "If we see more
depreciation it could get worse."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index both closed about
1.7 percent lower. Germany's exporter-heavy DAX index
lost some 2.7 percent, falling to its lowest level since Aug. 3.
"What is good for growth in China is unfortunately bad for
everybody else," said Bill McQuaker, co-head of multi-asset at
Henderson Global Investors.
Germany's ZEW survey also dented the mood, with its economic
sentiment reading down from the previous month and below
expectations.
Carmakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen
sank 4 to 5 percent. Luxury goods groups Swatch
and LVMH both fell around 5 percent.
"We have reduced our exposure to European export-led sectors
such as carmakers," said Francois Savary, chief strategist at
Swiss bank Reyl.
However, the Athens stock market - which has
consistently underperformed this year amid Greece's debt
problems - rose after Greece and its international lenders
reached a new bailout agreement.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index advanced 2 percent
as the Greek banking index rose 3 percent, with
National Bank of Greece shares up sharply.
The Greek ATG index remains down by around 15 percent since
the start of 2015, but got a boost from the latest bailout
agreement, which also eased pressure on sovereign borrowing
costs. The deal could be worth up to 86 billion euros ($95
billion) in fresh loans for debt-ridden Greece.
Shares in Adecco fell after results from the
world's biggest staffing group lagged market expectations.
However, Finnish cranemaker Konecranes surged
more than 15 percent after Konecranes agreed on a merger with
U.S. peer Terex.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Gareth Jones)