* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct
* TUI extends post-results rise
* Oil and gas firms suffer as U.S. crude falls
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 14 European stocks edged higher on
Friday, buoyed by auto and travel stocks, although they remained
on course for a weekly decline after China moved to weaken its
currency.
After devaluing the yuan early in the week, China's central
bank said on Thursday the country's strong economy meant there
was no reason for the currency to fall further, helping to calm
jittery global markets.
Those reassurances helped the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
close 0.9 percent higher on Thursday. However, it remains down
2.5 percent for the week, its biggest weekly decline in nearly a
month, after China's devaluation hit mining, auto and luxury
stocks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3
percent at 1535.18 points by 0747 GMT, with carmakers
continuing to rebound, up 1 percent. But traders said they would
monitor the yuan in the coming days before making bigger bets.
"It was quite a shock what the Chinese did, there was no
pre-warning. As the dust is still settling, the market is
pausing here," Markus Huber, senior sales trader at Peregrine &
Black, said. "If the yuan (stays) halfway stable over the next
few days, then confidence is going to come back."
Carmakers were also boosted by a 2.4 percent rise in Porsche
after prosecutors dropped a market manipulation
investigation into a member of its board.
Travel and leisure shares also rose. A 3 percent
gain by TUI led the FTSEurofirst 300.
TUI's advance began on Thursday, after it said core earnings
would come in at the top end of its forecasts this year. That
brought on a spate of broker upgrades and positive comments from
banks.
"We think TUI's Q3 results and new guidance should reassure
the market," analysts at Barclays said in a note, reiterating an
"overweight" rating on the stock. "It serves to reinforce our
positive stance that TUI's scale and diversification is
under-appreciated."
Aegon fell 1.8 percent, hit by a cut in target
price from ING after it released disappointing results on
Thursday.
Among top sectoral fallers on Friday, oil and gas firms
dropped 0.4 percent after U.S. crude oil fell below $42
a barrel to prices not seen since March 2009.
(Editing by Larry King)