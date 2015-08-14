* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 3 pct over course of the week
* RWE declines after brokers' price target cuts
* Ingenico rises on entry to MSCI World Index
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 14 European stocks slipped on Friday
to record their worst week in more than a month, in the wake of
China's currency devaluation.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
closed down 0.7 percent.
The broader pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
retreated 0.1 percent to record a loss of 3 percent over the
week - its worst weekly performance since early July.
RWE fell 2.4 percent after Natixis and UBS cut
their price targets on its shares, but payment services company
Ingenico rose 5.6 percent after gaining entry to the
MSCI World Index, a key benchmark for many investors.
"It was quite a shock what the Chinese did - there was no
pre-warning. As the dust is still settling, the market is
pausing here," said Markus Huber, senior sales trader at
Peregrine & Black.
Huber said any stabilisation in the yuan next week could
restore confidence to markets.
Both the Euro STOXX 50 and FTSEurofirst remain up around 10
percent since the start of 2015, as economic stimulus measures
from the European Central Bank have helped to prop up the
region's stock markets.
Morgan Stanley equity strategists said investor sentiment
could also be boosted if investors interpreted China's yuan
devaluation as a precursor to more action from Beijing to
bolster China's economic growth.
"Any indications that China may introduce a wider stimulus
program could shift sentiment from risk-off to risk-on as
investors consider the potential for better global growth,"
Morgan Stanley's strategists wrote in a note.
