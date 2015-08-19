* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.8 pct, Euro STOXX down 0.9 pct
* Carlsberg falls after cutting profit forecast
* Fed minutes due at 1800 GMT
* Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
* Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 19 European stock markets fell on
Wednesday, extending a recent losing streak on the back of
persistent worries over China, while brewer Carlsberg
slumped after cutting its outlook.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
its worst five-day run in more than a month last week, fell 0.8
percent. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also declined by 0.9 percent.
Carlsberg was the worst-performer on the FTSEurofirst,
falling 7 percent after cutting its profit forecast.
Worries over China have come to eclipse those over Greece's
debt problems in recent weeks, with China's devaluation of its
yuan currency on Aug. 11 adding to investors' unease over the
state of the Chinese economy.
Chinese stocks reversed sharp declines and ended higher on
Wednesday after the central bank injected more funds into the
financial system for a second day in a bid to calm panicky
markets.
Nevertheless, many traders remained unnerved by the
situation in China.
"While there is continuing concern that the current slowdown
seen in Chinese economic growth might be spreading across the
region, it also seems that a lack of confidence that the Chinese
government and People's Bank of China will take sufficient
measures to turn things around are hurting stocks," said
Peregrine & Black senior sales trader Markus Huber.
The FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 both remain up by around
10 percent since the start of 2015, helped in part by economic
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB).
However, they also both remain nearly 10 percent below their
peaks for 2015 that were reached in April, given the worries
about the global economy due to China and Greece.
Investors were also awaiting the minutes due later in the
day of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, for clues on
whether the U.S. might raise interest rates next month.
Higher interest rates can often hurt equity markets, as they
boost the returns on bonds and cash, and can result in increased
debt payments for companies listed on the stock market.
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Toby Chopra)