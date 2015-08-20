* German DAX index hits lowest level since January
* Earnings expectations for Europe "too high"
* Ahold results impress, shares rise
LONDON, Aug 20 European stock markets extended
their losing streak on Thursday, with benchmark indexes in
Frankfurt and London hitting seven-month lows as fears of a
global economic slowdown took hold.
Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting dented
expectations for a rate hike in mid-September, amid worries over
lagging inflation and slowing growth in China that have hit
riskier assets around the world.
While there was some good news from Europe's second-quarter
earnings season, with shares of Dutch retailer Ahold
up 3.5 percent after a solid rise in profits, some traders
pointed to lofty valuations relative to history and a darkening
outlook for corporate earnings.
"The current earnings expectations for Europe given the
global growth outlook are probably too high and it may require
additional action from the ECB (European Central Bank),"
Deutsche Bank Managing Director Nick Lawson said in a note to
clients.
Citi cut global economic growth forecasts for 2016 to 3.1
percent, from 3.3 percent, citing significant downgrades for the
euro area and China among others.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was
down 1 percent at 1,490.45 points. The index's losses for August
have already matched those for June, which itself was the worst
month in two years for the FTSEurofirst.
The export-focused German DAX index also weakened
by 0.9 percent.
The shares of automotive supplier Continental fell
1.7 percent after profits declined at family-owned Schaeffler
AG, the biggest shareholder in Continental, while other auto
stocks also lost ground.
With commodities markets in the grip of a sell-off that
showed little sign of slowing, the shares of major oil companies
also slid, with the STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index
dropping 1.6 percent.
