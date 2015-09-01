* FTSEurofirst 300 drops 2.9 pct
* Basic resources stocks hardest hit
* DAX down despite stronger German data
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 1 European equities fell sharply on
Tuesday, with miners slumping after weak manufacturing data from
China again raised concerns over the economic health of the
world's biggest metals consuming country.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 2.9 percent at 1,390.50 points by 1428 GMT, with basic
resources stocks plummeting 5.6 percent, making them the
top sectoral losers.
Activity in Chinese manufacturing contracted at its fastest
pace for three years in August, reinforcing fears of a sharper
slowdown in the world's second largest economy despite a flurry
of government support measures. The manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index fell to 49.7 in August, denoting contraction,
after recording 50.0 in July.
"Sentiment is very fragile. We are seeing a confirmation of
the slowdown in China," Lorne Baring, managing director of B
Capital Wealth Management, said.
"European stocks could get even cheaper in this period of
volatility but longer term, they look like good value and
dividend yields are attractive. We are advising our clients to
remain invested in high quality European stocks."
Miner and commodity trader Glencore was down 8.4
percent, the biggest faller in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, while
diversified miners BHP Billiton, Anglo American
and Rio Tinto fell 5.1 to 7.1 percent.
Investor fears over Chinese growth contributed to a drop in
European shares in August, with the FTSEurofirst 300 recording
its biggest monthly loss in four years on Monday.
"The PMI was below 50, which is a psychologically important
level and puts into real focus the fact that China is
contracting," ETX Capital senior sales trader, Joe Rundle, said.
"With the weak data coming out, we're going to see the
negative sentiment from the last few weeks continuing," he said.
Germany's DAX, which has substantial exposure to
China, fell 2.5 percent despite data showing factory activity at
a 16-month high and the jobless rate at a record low. In
aggregate, euro zone manufacturing growth eased last month, with
Italian and French factory PMIs falling.
Among individual fallers, shares in British hedge fund
manager Man Group fell 6.8 percent following a report
the head of its China unit had been taken into custody as part
of a probe into the country's recent market volatility.
Bucking the trend, Sweden's Elekta jumped 7.2
percent after reporting first quarter earnings, making it the
biggest riser on the STOXX Europe 600. Traders cited an
upbeat sales forecast as supporting the health care firm.
