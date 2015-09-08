* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.7 pct, DAX up 2 pct
* German data and late bounce in Chinese shares help
* Amlin surges 32 pct after MS&AD agrees to buy firm
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 8 European equities climbed higher
on Tuesday with Germany's benchmark DAX share index
outperforming the broader stock market after a strong set of
German trade data.
Analysts said a late bounce in Chinese stocks, with the
Shanghai Composite Index rising 2.9 percent after
falling earlier, had also improved sentiment. European shares
recently came under severe pressure following a steep sell-off
in Chinese equities and concerns about China's economic growth.
At 0921 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 1.7 percent at 1,423.23 points, while the DAX
index was up 2 percent at 10,309.51 points.
Figures showed German exports and imports hit record highs
in value terms in July, suggesting foreign appetite for goods
from Europe's largest economy remained robust despite a slowdown
in China, while domestic demand was also holding up well.
"The German data is offering some relief that the European
recovery remains on track and German exports are not impacted
too much by the emerging market turmoil," Philippe Gijsels, head
of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
"European shares are also up on the back of a rebound in
Chinese stocks overnight."
A surge in late-afternoon buying helped Chinese stocks erase
early losses and end sharply higher. But trading volumes in both
equity and index futures markets shrank sharply after a slew of
government steps aimed at curbing speculative activity.
Late on Monday, China said it would remove tax on dividend
incomes for investors who hold stocks for more than a year in an
effort to encourage longer-term investment. The announcement
came hours after regulators proposed introducing a "circuit
breaker" on China's flagship CSI300 index to help
stabilise the market.
"With volatility having receded somewhat during the past few
days it appears that investors have been reassessing the
potential negative fallout from the slowdown in China," Markus
Huber, senior analyst at Peregrine & Black, said.
Miners tracked a rally in metals prices after China's August
trade data showed copper imports holding steady despite signs of
broader struggles for growth. Overall, China's imports shrank
far more than expected in August, falling for the 10th straight
month.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rose more
than 2 percent.
Shares in Commerzbank gained 7 percent, the top
gainer in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, tracking a broader market
rally and as JP Morgan raised its stance on the stock to
"overweight" from "neutral".
Mid-cap company Amlin surged 32 percent after
Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings said it had
agreed to buy U.K. rival Amlin for 3.47 billion pounds ($5.34
billion).
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)