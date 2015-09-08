* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.4 pct, DAX up 1.9 pct
* German data and late bounce in Chinese shares help
* Amlin surges 33 pct after MS&AD agrees to buy firm
(Updates prices, adds detail)
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 8 European equities rose on
Tuesday, with Germany's benchmark DAX share index
outperforming the broader market after a strong set of German
trade data.
Analysts said a late bounce in Chinese stocks, with the
Shanghai Composite Index rising 2.9 percent after
falling earlier, had also improved sentiment. European shares
recently came under severe pressure following a steep sell-off
in Chinese equities and concerns about China's economic growth.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.4
percent at 1,418.85 points by 1411 GMT, while the DAX index was
up 1.9 percent at 10,300.60 points.
Figures showed German exports and imports hit record highs
in value terms in July, suggesting foreign appetite for goods
from Europe's largest economy remained robust despite the
slowdown in China, while domestic demand was also holding up.
"The German data is offering some relief that the European
recovery remains on track and German exports are not impacted
too much by the emerging market turmoil," Philippe Gijsels, head
of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
"European shares are also up on the back of a rebound in
Chinese stocks overnight."
A surge in late-afternoon buying helped Chinese stocks erase
early losses and end sharply higher. But trading volumes in both
equity and index futures markets shrank, after a slew of
government steps aimed at curbing speculative activity.
Miners tracked a rally in metals prices after China's August
trade data showed copper imports holding steady despite signs of
a broader struggle for growth. Overall, China's imports shrank
far more than expected in August, falling for a 10th straight
month.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rose 1.8
percent.
Shares in Commerzbank gained 7.1 percent, the top
gainer in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, tracking a broader market
rally and as JP Morgan raised its stance on the stock to
"overweight" from "neutral".
"We upgrade ... on attractive valuation and solid capital
post our harmonization exercise," analysts at JP Morgan said in
a note, adding that Commerzbank's domestic exposure made it one
of their top picks in the sector.
Amlin surged 33 percent after Japan's MS&AD
Insurance Group Holdings said it had agreed to buy the
British company for 3.47 billion pounds ($5.3 billion).
