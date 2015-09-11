LONDON, Sept 11 A top European share index was set for its biggest weekly rise since July despite edging lower on Friday, with a drop in Swiss pharmaceutical firm Actelion taking the shine off the week's rally.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 is up 1.3 percent so far this week, set for its biggest weekly rise in around 2 months despite falling 0.2 percent to 1,411.63 points on Friday.

Top faller was Switzerland-based drugmaker Actelion , down 3.5 percent in early deals after it said it had initiated preliminary discussions with U.S. biotech company ZS Pharma.

Analysts at HSBC said that there was a risk that the bid by Actelion would destroy value for its shareholders. (Reporting by Alistair Smout)