LONDON, Sept 11 A top European share index was
set for its biggest weekly rise since July despite edging lower
on Friday, with a drop in Swiss pharmaceutical firm Actelion
taking the shine off the week's rally.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 is up 1.3 percent
so far this week, set for its biggest weekly rise in around 2
months despite falling 0.2 percent to 1,411.63 points on Friday.
Top faller was Switzerland-based drugmaker Actelion
, down 3.5 percent in early deals after it said it had
initiated preliminary discussions with U.S. biotech company ZS
Pharma.
Analysts at HSBC said that there was a risk that the bid by
Actelion would destroy value for its shareholders.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)