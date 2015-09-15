LONDON, Sept 15 European shares edged higher in
early trading on Tuesday, with investors waiting for the outcome
of a crucial policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on
interest rates.
A Fed announcement is scheduled for Thursday after a two-day
meeting at which it will decide whether or not to make its first
interest rate increase since 2006.
At 0710 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was up 0.3 percent at 1,398.06 points. The index ended 0.5
percent lower in the previous session.
E.ON and RWE both fell about 2 percent
after Spiegel Online reported that German energy companies were
short of as much as 30 billion euros ($34 billion) of the money
they need to set aside to build a safe disposal site for nuclear
waste as part of the country's exit from nuclear power.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)