* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.2 percent
* German energy companies fall sharply
* Autos gain after strong car sales data
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 15 European shares extended the
previous session's losses on Tuesday, with miners losing ground
and German energy firms RWE and E.ON
falling sharply after a report saying they needed to set aside
more money to shut down nuclear power plants.
The broader market also came under pressure, with
nervousness ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting
on interest rates this week.
Shares in both RWE and E.ON fell more than 7 percent after
Spiegel Online said the firms were as much as 30 billion euros
($34 billion) short of the money they need to set aside to build
a safe disposal site for nuclear waste as part of Germany's
exit from nuclear power.
E.ON, however, said that nuclear provisions were adequate.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 2.6
percent, the top sectoral decliner in Europe.
"Chinese demand for industrial metals continues to be weak
and there are some overcapacities in the mining sector. This is
a combination which is negative for the sector," Christian
Stocker, strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.
"Uncertainty about the Fed's likely decision continues. If
there is no rate hike on Thursday, it could also give a signal
that the Fed has some concerns about the health of the economy."
A Fed announcement is scheduled for Thursday after a two-day
meeting at which it will decide whether or not to make its first
interest rate increase since 2006.
At 0835 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was down 0.2 percent at 1,390.68 points. The index ended
0.5 percent lower in the previous session.
Although the benchmark index is more than 5 percent up from
a low it hit late last month, it is down about 14 percent from
its peak two months ago, mainly on concerns about the pace of
economic growth in China and the prospects of a U.S. rate hike.
On the positive side, the automobile sector rose 0.4
percent after figures showed European car registrations surged
11.5 percent last month as a regional market recovery gathered
pace.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)