LONDON, Sept 18 European shares fell on Friday
as the U.S Federal Reserve's downbeat comments on the state of
the global economy overshadowed its decision to keep interest
rates on hold.
The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Thursday amid
worries about the global economy, financial market volatility
and sluggish inflation at home. It left open the possibility of
modest rate rises later this year.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 1
percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 1.2 percent.
Traders said uncertainty over when the Fed would eventually
raise rates was adding further pressure to markets.
"It's the uncertainty over the state of the economy, and a
sense of unfinished business over when the Fed will make its
move, that is weighing on markets," said Mirabaud Securities'
senior equity sales trader John Plassard.
