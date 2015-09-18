* FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 down around 1 pct
* Hella slumps after profit warning
* Ingenico surges on Worldpay IPO move
* Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
* Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 18 European shares fell on Friday
as the U.S Federal Reserve's downbeat comments on the state of
the global economy overshadowed its decision to keep interest
rates on hold.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index declined by
0.9 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 1 percent.
The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Thursday amid
worries about the global economy, financial market volatility
and sluggish inflation at home. It left open the possibility of
modest rate rises later this year.
Traders said uncertainty over when the Fed would eventually
raise rates was weighing on stock markets, along with the Fed's
comments about pressures caused by signs of a slowdown in China.
Banks, which often make more money in a higher interest rate
environment, were among the worst-performers while exporters
such as carmakers and luxury good stocks - for whom China is a
key market - also lost ground.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index underperformed to
fall 1.6 percent, while the European automobile sector
declined 1.7 percent.
"It's the uncertainty over the state of the economy, and a
sense of unfinished business over when the Fed will make its
move, that is weighing on markets," said Mirabaud Securities'
senior equity sales trader John Plassard.
HELLA SLUMPS
Shares in Hella, a German manufacturer of auto
headlights and electronics, slumped 8.6 percent after issuing a
profit warning due to problems in China.
However, France's Ingenico surged 10 percent after
rival payment systems company Worldpay went for a stock market
flotation instead of a sale. Ingenico shares had previously
fallen on concerns it could make an expensive bid for Worldpay.
In spite of Friday's pull-back, some investors and analysts
were still backing European shares, arguing that the region's
equity markets would be supported by economic stimulus measures
from the European Central Bank.
Lex Van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, said
equities remained his preferred asset class since returns on
bonds and cash were still depressed by the low interest rates
set by major world central banks.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, however, warned of more
market volatility given uncertainty over when the Fed would
eventually raise rates.
"We believe an October rate hike is unlikely and the
December meeting is a toss-up. We think this delay could dampen
market volatility in the near term, though uncertainty about Fed
policy could lead to more volatility as the December meeting
approaches," it wrote in a note to clients.