LONDON, Sept 22 European equities retreated early on Tuesday after strong gains in the previous session, with Volkswagen leading the market lower after its emissions-cheating probe spread to Asia.

Volkswagen, which has admitted cheating diesel vehicle emissions tests in the United States, fell 3.3 percent after South Korea said it would investigate three of its diesel models. Lawmakers on a panel in the U.S. House of Representatives also planned to hold a hearing in coming weeks.

Volkswagen's shares had previously slumped nearly 20 percent on Monday.

At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,407.35 points, after closing 1 percent higher in the previous session. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)