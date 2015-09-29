* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 percent, off lows
* Glencore claws back some ground from Monday's sell-off
* European biotech stocks hit by drop in U.S. counterparts
* Wolseley slumps after cutting outlook
By Alistair Smout and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 29 European shares partially
recouped an early drop on Tuesday, supported after battered
miner Glencore halted a slide in its share price,
although top indexes lingered near their lows for 2015.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.4 percent by 0958 GMT on Tuesday, having been down as much as
1.7 percent in early deals.
The index fell more than 2 percent on Monday, and the
morning's early drop took it just 0.8 percent away from its low
for 2015, set in August.
Miner Glencore surged 9 percent, having dropped 30
percent in the previous session to an all-time low, with several
brokers saying worries over the commodities and mining company's
debt pile were overdone.
"Momentum is against Glencore, but fundamentally the stock
is very cheap, and we don't think that is justified," said Ankit
Gheedia, equity and derivatives strategist at BNP Paribas,
adding the drop in the broader market in recent weeks had also
been overdone.
"Fundamentally the falls have gone too far, but the momentum
tends to persist for a bit longer, even while the fundamentals
are fine."
The FTSEurofirst 300 is down 20 percent since April, when it
hit its highest level since 2000. Germany's DAX hit a
record high of 12,390.75 points in April but is now some 24
percent below those levels.
The DAX and other world stock markets have lost ground in
the past few months partly due to signs of a slowdown in China,
which has also hit the commodity sector as China is a major
consumer of metals and oil.
The prolonged fall in metals prices has been one of the
reasons behind Glencore's stock market slump.
U.S. bank Citigroup said Glencore should even consider going
private via a management buyout if the market pounding
continued, and kept a "buy" rating on Glencore shares.
The STOXX Europe 600 Health Care index was the
biggest sectoral faller, dropping 1.6 percent after U.S.
pharmaceutical and biotech stocks fell overnight.
The U.S. biotech sector was hit after U.S. Democratic
lawmakers on Monday attacked "massive" price increases of two
heart drugs from Valeant Pharmaceuticals.
In Europe, British healthcare group Shire was down
by 3.8 percent while Switzerland's BB Biotech retreated
2.6 percent.
"The momentum is to the downside for those biotech stocks,"
said Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren
Securities.
Building supplier Wolseley fell 12 percent after
lowering its second half revenue growth forecast, saying it
expected markets in North America and Britain to remain
challenging.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)