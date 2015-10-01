* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 little changed
* Altice leads telecoms lower after capital raising move
* Trading remains volatile with Glencore, VW turning lower
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON, Oct 1 European shares gave up some
ground by midday on Thursday as gains by oil and gas stocks were
offset by a fall in telecoms and both Glencore and
Volkswagen turned lower.
European stocks had been supported by rising Asian and U.S.
equities, with some traders viewing more weak Chinese data as a
sign that Beijing may do more to bolster the country's economy.
But shares in Altice fell 8.5 percent after the
telecoms group announced a capital increase to help fund its
takeover of Cablevision. Deutsche
Telekom lost 2.5 percent and Telecom Italia
was down 3 percent, both helping drag down their national
blue-chip indexes.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.47
percent. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was flat. Germany's DAX fell 0.43 percent.
European markets have lost ground in recent months, hit by a
slowdown in China. The FTSEurofirst fell nearly 10 percent in
the last quarter and the DAX is some 20 percent below a record
high set in April.
Chinese manufacturing activity shrank again in September as
demand softened at home and abroad. But oil and
metals prices rose as traders said the weak data from China
would reinforce the need for Beijing to introduce more economic
stimulus.
"It is still pretty gloomy with regards to China, but I
think we're still in a 'Goldilocks' environment. We still have
supportive monetary policy around the world," said Logic
Investments' Harry Shann.
Oil companies were the biggest gainer, advancing 2.52
percent rise as the price of crude rose.
The market remained volatile, though. Concern remained that
a slowdown in emerging markets could have global repercussions,
clouding the outlook for equities.
"Events in the last few weeks have convinced us stock
markets firmly remain in a negative phase," broker Equita said
in a note.
Glencore, whose shares have been hit this week by
questions over its debt situation, fell 2.9 percent. The stock
had rallied earlier on upbeat broker notes from Citigroup and
Barclays.
Volkswagen shares fell 1.5 percent, giving up
initial gains. Sources told Reuters the carmaker's supervisory
board is considering steps to prop up its credit rating amid a
scandal over rigging emissions tests.
Fiat rose 3.1 percent as brokers expressed
confidence over a planned stock market listing of Fiat's Ferrari
brand.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Larry King)