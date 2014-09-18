* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 ends 0.9 pct higher
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 18 European equities closed higher
on Thursday, with a key index climbing to a two-week high after
the U.S. Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to keep interest
rates ultra-low for a considerable time.
However, British shares slightly underperformed as voting
got underway in Scotland's referendum on independence, keeping
investors on edge ahead of the result on Friday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.9 percent firmer at 1,398.03 points after rising up to
1,399.96, its highest since early September. Britain's FTSE
rose 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX index gained
1.4 percent and France's CAC 40 rose 0.8 percent.
The market got support from a statement from the Fed, which
reaffirmed late on Wednesday its commitment to keep interest
rates near zero for a "considerable time". However, it also
indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected
when it starts moving.
"Investors are feeling a bit relieved that the Fed statement
didn't include any big negative surprise and kept the line that
everybody was focusing on," HSBC Securities equity strategist
Robert Parkes said. "The statement gave mixed signals, although
equity investors are interpreting it on the dovish side."
Equities also got some lift after the European Central Bank
drew far less demand than expected for its new four-year loans
to banks (TLTROs), raising expectations it may eventually opt
for more radical monetary stimulus measures.
"The demand seen today for the TLTRO is relatively
disappointing. It shows the limits of the programme," said
Patrick Moonen, senior strategy, multi-asset, at ING IM, which
has 177 billion euros under management.
"With TLTROs, it's the banks that decide whether or not they
take the liquidity. With full, U.S.-style QE (quantitative
easing), it's the central bank which decides. The ECB's work is
not finished, and it will have to buy sovereign bonds at some
point. That's our main scenario."
Despite Thursday's gains, equity investors remained jittery
ahead of the result of the Scottish independence poll. Final
opinion polls show a slender lead for supporters of keeping
Scotland within the United Kingdom.
"Overall, equity investors have been quite sanguine about
the referendum. We haven't seen any sell-off in UK shares ahead
of the vote, although we've seen investors hedging the currency
risk in their portfolios," Saxo Bank trader Pierre Martin said.
The vote will close at 10 p.m. (2100 GMT) and the first area
results are likely to come out a few hours after that, although
the final result may not be clear until 0400-0500 GMT on Friday.
Among other movers, Swiss pump maker Sulzer jumped
8.1 percent, after saying it is in talks on a potential tie-up
with U.S. compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand. The
deal would create a company with a combined market valuation
exceeding $10 billion.
Germany's Bayer added 6.2 percent after saying it
plans to float its plastics business on the stock market, a unit
with an estimated value of about 8 billion euros ($10 billion).
