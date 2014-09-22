LONDON, Sept 22 European equities retreated from
highs on Monday, with concerns about the pace of Chinese
economic growth hurting miners while Tesco dragged
retailers lower after further lowering its first-half profit
forecast.
Tesco fell 10.7 percent, the top decliner in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after cutting its
forecast by 250 million pounds ($408.50 million), its third
warning this year, after finding a fault in its
accounts.
On the sectoral level, the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources
index, down 2.2 percent, was the biggest decliner on
concerns that flash manufacturing PMI reading from China, the
world's biggest metals consumer, could come in below the 50
level on Tuesday, indicating that manufacturing activity is
contracting.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.5 percent at 1,394.66
points by 0711 GMT, after hitting a 6-1/2-year high on Friday.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)