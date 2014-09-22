* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, retreats from near seven-yr
high
* Stocks trim losses after Draghi says ready to use more
tools
* Air France sinks as union rejects proposal to end strike
By Blaise Robinson and Atul Prakash
PARIS/LONDON, Sept 22 European shares fell on
Monday, with a benchmark index retreating from the previous
session's near-seven-year high, as concern over the pace of
growth in China knocked down mining heavyweights such as Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton.
Shares in Air France-KLM sank 4 percent after the
main French pilots union rejected a management proposal for
ending a week-old Air France strike. The company said the strike
was costing it as much as 20 million euros ($25.7 million) a
day.
UK supermarket chain Tesco also featured among
Europe's top losers, sinking 10.2 percent after the group
slashed its earnings forecast - its third warning this year -
after finding a fault in its accounts.
Shares in Tesco's rivals also took a beating, with J.
Sainsbury down 2.3 percent and Morrisons down
2.1 percent.
"Tesco has dealt investors a severe blow to confidence, with
fellow food retailers also suffering," Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"Concerns regarding China, comments from the finance
minister and whether additional economic stimulus will be
applied also appear to be hitting investor sentiment."
Mining companies were by far the biggest drag on the market,
with the STOXX 600 Europe basic resources index down 1.9
percent, hurt by concern over demand before this week's
manufacturing data from top metal consumer China, which is
expected to show factory growth is stalling.
Shares in Rio were down 3.4 percent and BHP Billiton was
down 2.6 percent, falling along with prices for such metals as
copper, nickel, zinc and aluminium.
Iron ore prices also tumbled, plagued by worries about
excess supply. Spot iron ore prices have tumbled by nearly 40
percent this year, sparking speculation that big London-listed
mining companies will have to slash their dividends.
On Sunday, Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said the
country will not dramatically alter its economic policy because
of any one economic indicator, in remarks that came after many
economists lowered growth forecasts after seeing the latest set
of weak data.
"News out of China where finance minister Lou poured cold
water on hopes that China will take further measures to boost
its economy is souring sentiment for stocks," Markus Huber, a
senior analyst at Peregrine & Black, said.
At 1409 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,397.90 points. The index had
climbed to near a seven-year high on Friday after Scotland voted
against independence.
The index trimmed its losses in afternoon trading after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB stands
ready to use additional unconventional tools to spur inflation
and growth in the euro zone.
Speaking to the economic and monetary affairs committee of
the European parliament, Draghi said the euro zone central
bank's Governing Council "remains fully determined to counter
risks to the medium-term outlook for inflation".
Demand was lower than expected last week for the ECB's first
offering of new long-term loans to banks, part of a stimulus
programme aimed at increasing lending to companies within the
euro zone. That heightened expectations the ECB will eventually
have to undertake asset purchases with new money, the process
called quantitative easing.
Today's European research round-up
