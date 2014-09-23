* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.1 pct, extends Monday's sell-off
* Raiffeisen Bank sinks after warning on Ukraine, Hungary
* French PMIs, German PMIs rattle investors
* New U.S. tax rules hit European pharma stocks
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 23 European shares fell in early
trade on Tuesday, extending the previous session's pull-back as
data showing a further contraction in French business activity
in September rattled investors.
Shares in Raiffeisen Bank International featured
among the top losers, down 10 percent after the Austrian lender
said hits from Ukraine and Hungary will likely push it to its
first-ever annual loss in 2014.
Markit data showed France's business activity contracted
this month due to a weaker-than-expected services sector, as the
euro zone's second-biggest economy struggles to emerge from
stagnation.
Similar data for Germany showed the country's private sector
growing for the 17th consecutive month in September, but the
manufacturing sector expanded at its slowest pace since June
2013, with the figure coming in below all forecasts in a Reuters
poll of 32 economists.
Overall for the euro zone, data showed business activity
expanded at a slightly weaker pace than expected in September,
as firms cut prices for the 30th month in a row.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.1 percent at 1,378.82 points, after
losing 0.6 percent on Monday.
Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index was down 1.1
percent, Germany's DAX index shed 0.9 percent and
France's CAC 40 lost 1.4 percent.
Despite the two-day drop, Aurel BGC analyst Gerard Sagnier
had a short-term 'buy' recommendation on European stock indexes.
"Markets are very technical at the moment. Indexes are
bouncing back between resistance levels and support levels,"
Sagnier said. "But ultimately, the trend is still positive and
indexes will manage to get back into green at some point, so
people should take advantage of the dip."
Health-care stocks featured among the top losers, with the
STOXX Europe 600 index down 1.4 percent, following new
U.S. Treasury rules on tax inversion deals. Such deals have
fuelled a wave of takeovers by U.S. companies of European firms,
especially in the pharma sector.
Shares in drugmakers AstraZeneca and Shire
fell 5 percent and 6.5 percent respectively.
Washington's move appears to jeopardise an agreed deal for
AbbVie to buy Shire for $55 billion and could deter
Pfizer from making another attempt to acquire
AstraZeneca, after a $118 billion takeover attempt failed in
May.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Gareth Jones)