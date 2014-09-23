* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.2 pct, extends Monday's sell-off
* Raiffeisen Bank tumbles after warning on Ukraine, Hungary
* French and German PMIs rattle investors
* New U.S. tax rules hit European pharma stocks
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 23 European shares fell for a
second session on Tuesday, with investors rattled by data
showing a contraction in French business activity and slower
growth in German manufacturing this month.
Shares in Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International,
down 8.8 percent, were the biggest faller in the FTSEurofirst
300 index, after the lender said it could lose as much
as 500 million euros ($645 million) this year because of
problems in Ukraine and Hungary.
France's CAC 40 share index underperformed after
Markit data showed business activity in the euro zone's
second-biggest economy contracted this month due to a
weaker-than-expected services sector.
The CAC index was down 1.7 percent at 1441 GMT, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index was 1.2 percent lower at 1,377.64 points,
after falling to a one-week low. The pan-European index lost 0.6
percent on Monday.
"The French business activity data is indicative of the
general state of Europe at the moment. It's a reminder that
Europe is stagnant," Lorne Baring, managing director of B
Capital Wealth Management, said.
"It's going to be problematic for all of Europe and
especially for the banking sector. We are likely to see more
poor data from other countries in Europe."
Data for Germany showed the private sector growing for the
17th consecutive month in September, but the manufacturing
sector expanded at its slowest pace since June 2013, with the
figure coming in below all forecasts in a Reuters poll of 32
economists.
For the euro zone as a whole, business activity grew less
than expected in September, as firms cut prices for the 30th
month in a row.
"For markets, the euro area remains stuck in a rut. Its
recovery - especially in nominal GDP terms - is insufficiently
strong to deliver a meaningful boost to corporate earnings and
erode high debt to income ratios in the public and private
sectors," Credit Suisse said.
At the same time, however, the euro zone is probably not
weak enough to force the European Central Bank to deliver a
stimulus "bazooka" that would convince markets of its
determination to deliver a vigorous recovery, Credit Suisse said
in a note.
Among sectors, healthcare stocks fell sharply following new
U.S. Treasury rules that will make it harder for companies to
escape high U.S. taxes by reincorporating overseas.
Washington's move appears to jeopardize an agreed deal for
AbbVie to buy Shire for $55 billion and could
deter Pfizer from making another attempt to acquire
AstraZeneca, after a $118 billion takeover attempt
failed in May.
AstraZeneca and Shire fell 4 percent and 2.3 percent
respectively, while the STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare index
dropped 1.2 percent.
Despite the two-day drop in European shares, Aurel BGC
analyst Gerard Sagnier had a short-term 'buy' recommendation on
European stock indexes.
"Markets are very technical at the moment. Indexes are
bouncing back between resistance levels and support levels,"
Sagnier said. "But ultimately, the trend is still positive and
indexes will manage to get back into green at some point, so
people should take advantage of the dip."
On the positive side, Norway's Yara, the world's
biggest nitrate fertiliser maker, rose 3.9 percent, the top
gainer on the FTSEurofirst 300, after saying it is in talks with
Chicago-based CF Industries about a merger that could
create a $27 billion global fertilizer producer.
