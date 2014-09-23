* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 1.2 percent lower
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 23 European shares fell for a
second day on Tuesday, after data showed a contraction in French
business activity and slower growth in German manufacturing this
month.
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International, down 10
percent, led the declines on the FTSEurofirst 300 index
. The bank said it might lose as much as 500 million
euros ($645 million) this year because of problems in Ukraine
and Hungary.
France's CAC 40 share index underperformed after
Markit data showed business activity in the euro zone's
second-biggest economy shrank this month as services weakened
more than expected.
The CAC fell 1.9 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed down 1.3 percent weaker at 1,374.85 points, after falling
to a one-week low. The pan-European index lost 0.6 percent on
Monday.
"The French business activity data is indicative of the
general state of Europe at the moment. It's a reminder that
Europe is stagnant," said Lorne Baring, managing director of B
Capital Wealth Management. "It's going to be problematic for all
of Europe and especially for the banking sector. We are likely
to see more poor data from other countries in Europe."
Data for Germany showed the private sector grew for the 17th
straight month in September, but manufacturing expanded at its
slowest since June 2013. For the euro zone overall, business
activity grew less than expected in September, as companies cut
prices for the 30th month in a row.
"For markets, the euro area remains stuck in a rut. Its
recovery - especially in nominal GDP terms - is insufficiently
strong to deliver a meaningful boost to corporate earnings and
erode high debt to income ratios in the public and private
sectors," Credit Suisse said.
But the euro zone is probably not weak enough to force the
European Central Bank to use a stimulus "bazooka" that would
convince markets of its determination to deliver a vigorous
recovery, it said in a note.
Among sectors, healthcare stocks fell sharply following new
U.S. Treasury rules that will make it harder for companies to
escape high U.S. taxes by reincorporating overseas.
Washington's move appears to jeopardize an agreed deal for
AbbVie to buy Shire for $55 billion and could
deter Pfizer from making another attempt to acquire
AstraZeneca, after a $118 billion takeover attempt
failed in May.
AstraZeneca and Shire fell 3.6 percent and 2.5 percent
respectively, while the STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare index
dropped 1.3 percent.
Supermarket retailers fell after data from Kantar Worldpanel
showed Britain's grocery market grew at its slowest rate for
more than 20 years over the last 12 weeks.
Tesco fell 4.2 percent to its lowest in more than a
decade, after a drop in the previous session when the world's
No. 3 retailer cut its profit forecast for the third time in two
months. Sainsbury's was down 5.4 percent.
On the positive side, Norway's Yara, the world's
biggest nitrate fertiliser maker, rose 3.9 percent, making it
the top gainer on the FTSEurofirst 300. Yara said it is in talks
with Chicago-based CF Industries about a merger that
could create a $27 billion global fertilizer producer.
