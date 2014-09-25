* FTSEurofirst 300 index ends 0.9 percent lower
* Miners fall the most as stronger dollar hits metals
* Weaker euro seen helping European exporters
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 25 European shares slipped to a
one-month low in late trading on Thursday, tracking a sell-off
in U.S. stocks, as a stronger dollar undercut prices for
industrial metals, causing mining shares to drop.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 2
percent, making the sector the biggest decliner in Europe, as
the prices of key base metals fell sharply following gains by
the dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency
against a basket of major currencies.
Miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton fell 2.4
percent and 2.9 percent respectively. Contributing to the loss
was a drop in China's steel futures to a record low. That put
more pressure on prices of iron ore, which have lost about 41
percent this year.
"The dollar is having its bull run right now and that's
causing ripples around the world. Metals prices are getting
depressed because of the currency and that is going to have a
negative impact on mining companies," said Lorne Baring,
managing director, B Capital Wealth Management.
"The larger commodity players might be able to withstand the
downward pressure as they have stronger balance sheets, but
mid-level players are going to be squeezed."
A stronger U.S. currency tends to make dollar-priced metals
costlier for the holders of other currencies and lowers demand
for the raw materials.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.9 percent lower at 1,373.09 points. It rose to a high of
1,391.80 in early trading before falling up to 1,369.63, the
lowest since late August. A weaker open at Wall Street triggered
the sell-off in Europe.
U.S. stock markets fell 1.5 to 1.9
percent after mixed data showed durable-goods orders declined by
18.2 percent in August, the largest drop since the series
started in 1992.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 12,000
to 293,000 for the week ended Sept. 20, while the pace of growth
in the U.S. services sector slowed in September.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1 percent. It was
also affected by comments from Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney, who said the bank was getting nearer to raising rates,
but the exact date would depend on economic data.
WEAKER EURO
However, analysts said that despite a sharp decline in
shares on Thursday, a weaker euro was expected to help European
exporters and boost the region's corporate earnings.
The single currency fell to its lowest level in
nearly two years, reflecting a widening divergence between the
monetary policy outlooks of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank.
Analysts and fund managers said the currency drop should
boost earnings 3 to 6 percent, particularly for such industrial
and pharmaceutical groups as Siemens and Sanofi
, which get much of their revenue from outside the euro
zone.
Aerospace group Airbus, who pays costs mostly in
euros and sells planes mostly in dollars, rose 2.2 percent. For
Airbus, a 10-cent move in the euro against the dollar translates
into savings of 1 billion euros in profits at the operating
level, analysts said.
"The currency headwind reversed in the third quarter and
became a tailwind. And the U.S. economy is performing pretty
well, which should also benefit European earnings. We see the
European stock market grinding higher in the medium-term,"
Robert Parkes, director of equity strategy at HSBC, said.
"We believe that earnings will surprise on the upside.
Improving earnings-revisions ratio reassures and signals that we
might finally be coming through the end of the downgrade cycle
we have been stuck in for three years now."
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Dominic Evans, Larry King)