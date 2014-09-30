* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.3 pct
* RBS jumps after cutting provisions for bad loans
* Auto stocks hurt by Ford's profit warning
* All eyes on euro zone inflation figures due at 0900 GMT
PARIS, Sept 30 European stocks inched higher in
early trading on Tuesday, halting a recent slide, with shares of
Royal Bank of Scotland rising after the UK lender cut
provisions for bad loans.
RBS stock surged 3.9 percent after the group said it would
release 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion) from provisions it had
set aside to cover losses on bad loans after an improvement in
the economy, especially in Ireland.
Shares in the auto sector lost ground, with Daimler
down 1.1 percent and Renault down 2.4
percent, as traders cited a warning from U.S. carmaker Ford
about its outlook that sent its shares down 8 percent on
Monday.
At 0738 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,373.05 points, taking a
breather after a 3.4 percent slide in the past seven sessions.
"There is still a lot of hesitation. We're getting some
bearish signals such as a rise in volatility and a drop in
shares of financial institutions. There's just no direction at
this point, but I remain cautious," said Jean-Louis Cussac, head
of Perceval Finance, in Paris.
The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index has surged in the
past two weeks, signaling a rise in risk aversion. The higher
the index - used to measure the cost of protecting stock
holdings against market corrections as it usually moves in the
opposite direction to cash equities - the lower investor
appetite for risky assets such as stocks.
Gains in equities on Tuesday were capped as China's final
HSBC/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
hovered at 50.2 in September, unchanged from the August reading
which was a three-month low, but lower than a preliminary
reading of 50.5.
Also keeping investors on edge, tens of thousands of
pro-democracy protesters extended a blockade of Hong Kong
streets on Tuesday, stockpiling supplies and erecting makeshift
barricades ahead of what some fear may be a push by police to
clear the roads before Chinese National Day.
On the macro front, investors awaited September inflation
data for the euro zone, seeking cues on the prospect for
European Central Bank to step up its efforts to stave off
deflation risks.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.1
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.05 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.5 percent.
Next featured among the top losers, down 3.2 percent
after Britain's second biggest clothing retailer said it would
have to lower its full-year profit forecast if the country's
unusually warm autumn weather continues.
