* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1.6 percent
* Investors had expected more ECB details on ABS plan
* Banks, oils sectors among top decliners
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 2 European equities extended losses
late on Thursday, with a benchmark index hitting a six-week low
after the European Central Bank gave less details about its plan
to buy secured debt than the market had expected.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank would begin
to buy covered bonds (CB), a form of secured debt, from banks in
mid-October and purchase asset-backed securities (ABS) at some
point in the fourth quarter of the year.
The planned moves are an attempt to kick start a languishing
euro zone economy, despite misgivings in Germany and elsewhere,
after cutting interest rates last month. The ECB left its main
refinancing rate at 0.05 percent on Thursday.
"Investors had hoped for more than they got (from Draghi's
press conference). The fact is that the euro zone is in a
liquidity trap in which additional monetary policy measures just
aren't working," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private
client research at Charles Stanley
"The banking sector has weakened notably as ABS/CB purchases
are to be caveated, probably in a nod to Germany where
opposition to the deterioration in the quality of the ECB
balance sheet is well known."
Banks featured among the worst decliners, with the euro zone
banking index falling 3 percent to a one-month low.
Societe Generale, Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo
and Banco Popular fell more than 5 percent.
The European oil and gas index was also hit hard,
down 3 percent, with investors nervous following a sharp decline
in crude oil prices to a 27-month low on concerns of a supply
glut.
By 1416 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.6 percent at 1,346.25 points after
falling as far as 1,345.41, the lowest since late August.
The pan-European index, which is still up about 3 percent
this year, has fallen 3.6 percent over the past two weeks,
dragged down by a flurry of sales and profit warnings as well as
by growing concerns over the timing of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's expected interest rate hike next year.
Among other big movers, rig firm Seadrill fell
5.6 percent, the biggest decliner in the FTSEurofirst 300 index,
tracking a drop in shares of its peers that have taken a beating
on lower oil prices, cutbacks in capex and an abundance of new
rigs on the market. Oil prices fell 2.3 percent to a
more than two-year low on Thursday.
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)