LONDON Oct 3 European equity indexes bounced
from "oversold" territory on Friday after their steepest falls
in several months, with British low-cost airline easyJet
the biggest gainer after raising its profit forecast.
Shares in easyJet rose 4.2 percent to the top of the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.6
percent at 1,343.28 points at 0707 GMT.
Britain's FTSE was up 0.8 percent while France's CAC
rose 0.7 percent. Both closed in "oversold" territory on
Thursday based on their 7-day Relative Strength Index, a
momentum indicator which compares the magnitude of recent gains
to recent losses.
Investors were set to look at U.S. jobs data, due at 1230
GMT, for indications about the strength of the world's largest
economy and the likely path of the Federal Reserve's monetary
policy.
