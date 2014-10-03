* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct, FTSE 100 up 0.8 pct
* Main indexes bounce from "oversold" territory
* easyJet leads gainers after raising profit forecast
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 3 European equity indexes bounced
from "oversold" territory on Friday after their steepest falls
in several months, with British low-cost airline easyJet
the biggest gainer after raising its profit forecast.
Shares in easyJet rose 5 percent to the top of the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.5
percent at 1,342.23 points at 0735 GMT, rebounding after its
steepest one-day drop in 15 months.
European shares had come under pressure on Thursday after
the European Central Bank gave fewer details than the market had
expected about its plan to buy secured debt, which is aimed at
shoring up inflation and economic growth in the sluggish euro
zone economy.
Britain's FTSE and France's CAC rose 0.8
percent, although both indexes were still on track to post
losses of more than two percent for the week. The German stock
market was shut due to a national holiday.
The FTSE and the CAC closed in "oversold" territory on
Thursday based on their 7-day Relative Strength Index, a
momentum indicator which compares the magnitude of recent gains
to recent losses.
Investors were now set to look at U.S. non farm payrolls
data, due at 1230 GMT, for indications about the strength of the
world's largest economy and the likely path of the Federal
Reserve's monetary policy.
The market has been weighing the prospect of stronger
corporate profits if the U.S. economy picks up the pace against
the threat of any early rise in U.S. interest rates at a time
when many European and emerging market economies show signs of
fragility.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have
hired 215,000 workers in September, up from a disappointing
142,000 in August.
"A strong NFP report might initially spark concerns that
rates might rise quicker than expected," said Markus Huber, a
senior trader at Peregrine & Black, who was betting on a
short-term rebound on the FTSE.
"A weak job report wouldn't bode necessarily well for stocks
today, however, especially after the August report came in
substantially lower than expected and fears would be set off
that a new trend with lower job growth is in the making."
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Alison Williams)