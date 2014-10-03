* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.9 pct, bounces back
* Airlines boosted by sharp drop in crude prices
* Industrials, exporters benefit from further drop in euro
* German market closed for holiday
PARIS, Oct 3 European stocks regained some poise
on Friday after the previous day's sell-off, led by airlines
buoyed by a sharp drop in oil prices while exporters such as
Airbus got a lift from the euro's renewed slide after
strong U.S. jobs data.
Shares in British Airways owner International Airlines Group
rose 4.9 percent and Air France-KLM added 3.6
percent, while easyJet, which upgraded its earnings
forecast on Friday, surged 6.4 percent.
Brent crude oil futures fell below $92 a barrel on Friday as
abundant supplies and a strong dollar continue to weigh on the
commodity market.
Jet fuel, derived from crude, can account for anywhere
between 20 and 50 percent of an airline's operating costs, which
means the recent sharp drop in prices could become a boon for
the sector's earnings.
Shares in industrials and exporters also featured among the
top gainers on Friday, with planemaker Airbus rising
3.6 percent, as the euro slipped to a two-year low around $1.25
against the dollar after better-than-expected U.S. jobs figures.
The data showed U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 248,000 last
month and the jobless rate fell to 5.9 percent, the lowest since
July 2008.
"These are pretty strong figures, especially the
unemployment rate," Saxo Bank trader Andrea Tueni said.
"It's tempting to see this as 'the glass half-full': good
news for the economy means good news for the market. But
investors seem cautious because ultimately it could raise the
chances to see the Fed raising rates earlier than what the
market currently expects."
The sharp drop in the euro - down 11 percent since
early May - has sparked hopes of a boost to the region's
corporate earnings.
After proving a major headwind for exporters in the first
part of the year, the slide in the single currency should give a
lift of 3 to 6 percent to corporate earnings, according to
analysts and fund managers.
For Airbus, one of Europe's most dollar-sensitive companies,
a 10-cent move in the euro against the dollar translates into a
1-billion-euro swing in profits at the operating level.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.9 percent higher on Friday, at 1,347.14 points, after
dropping 2.4 percent on Thursday.
UK's FTSE 100 index added 1.3 percent and France's
CAC 40 gained 0.9 percent. Germany's market was closed
due to a public holiday.
Banking shares featured among the top gainers, with Italy's
Intesa SanPaolo up 2.9 percent and Spain's Bankinter
up 3 percent.
The STOXX 600 euro zone banking index had tumbled 4
percent on Thursday after the European Central Bank gave no new
hints on the prospect of an imminent sovereign bond buying
programme, leading some in the market to scale back bets on this
happening.
Investors were also rattled by the lack of specific details
about the ECB's plan to buy asset-backed securities (ABS).
"Market participants are disappointed. There are still a lot
of question marks on the ECB's action plan," said Judith Danan,
head of sales trading at CMC Markets France.
"Beyond the T-LTROs (targeted longer-term refinancing
operations) and the plan to buy ABS, the central bank doesn't
really seem ready to launch a quantitative easing programme, at
least not in the short term."
