By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 6 European shares rose early on
Monday, building on the previous session's rebound in the wake
of stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs figures which boosted stock
markets worldwide.
German equities led the gains, with the DAX index
up 1.3 percent. The Frankfurt bourse, closed on Friday for a
public holiday, played catch up.
At 0749 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,355.39 points in a
broad-based rally.
Shares in exporters such as Airbus and Daimler
WERE among the top gainers, getting a lift from the
euro's slide against the dollar following the U.S. jobs data.
"The steady drop in the euro is boosting sentiment among
equity investors in Europe. It won't have an immediate impact on
the next earnings season, but people are starting to price it in
as a tailwind for the coming quarters," said Alexandre Baradez,
chief market analyst at IG France.
"In the short term, however, the market remains driven by
what the central banks say about their monetary policies, with
still a lot of question marks on the timing for the Fed's first
rate hike and the prospect of a quantitative easing programme
from the ECB. So we're expecting some turbulence on the market
in the next little while," he added.
The recent fall in the euro to $1.25 against the
greenback - down 11 percent since early May - has fueled hopes
of a boost to the region's corporate earnings.
After a strong single currency gave exporters a major
headache in the first part of the year, the recent slide should
give a lift of 3 to 6 percent to corporate earnings, according
to analysts and fund managers.
For Airbus, one of Europe's most dollar-sensitive companies,
a 10-cent move in the euro against the dollar translates into a
1-billion-euro swing in profits at the operating level.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.4
percent, while France's CAC 40 and Italy's FTSE MIB
were both up 0.7 percent.
Bucking the trend, shares in both BHP Billiton and
in rival Rio Tinto dipped 0.1 percent after BHP said it
aimed to cut its iron ore production costs by more than 25
percent and squeeze more tonnes from its mines. Iron ore prices
have sharply dropped this year, dragging down mining shares.
On the macro front on Monday, data showed German industrial
orders posted their biggest drop in August since 2009 due to the
subdued euro zone economy and uncertainty caused by crises
abroad. The data fueled expectations that the European Central
Bank could launch a U.S.-style quantitative easing programme in
the coming quarters to help prop up the euro zone economy.
