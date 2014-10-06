* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct, DAX catches up after holiday
* Nokia gains on hopes for the value of patents portfolio
* Recent drop in euro boosts shares in exporters
By Atul Prakash and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Oct 6 European shares extended
gains on Monday, building on the previous session's sharp
rebound after stronger than expected U.S. jobs figures boosted
stock markets worldwide.
German equities outperformed, with the DAX index
rising 1 percent as the Frankfurt bourse caught up with the
wider market after being closed on Friday for a public holiday.
At 1113 GMT the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 0.5 percent at 1,353.20 points, having risen 0.9 percent
on Friday's data showing that U.S. employers ramped up hiring in
September and that the jobless rate fell to a six-year low. The
jobs report is a significant gauge of the economy's health.
"The U.S. job numbers were reassuring. The way the market
appears to be reacting to these numbers suggests that investors
are more concerned about the growth outlook at this point in
time than on possible interest rate hikes," HSBC equities
strategist Robert Parkes said.
Among top gainers, Nokia rose 3.5 percent on
hopes for the value of its patents portfolio after Microsoft
announced on Saturday that Samsung Electronics
paid it as much as $1 billion in smartphone patent
royalties last year.
Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies said the amount was
encouraging for Nokia, which still holds a large patent
portfolio dating back to the time it was the world's top handset
maker.
Shares in exporters such as Airbus and Daimler
rose 0.7 percent and 1.4 percent respectively, given
a lift from the euro's slide against the dollar.
For Airbus, one of Europe's most dollar-sensitive companies,
a 10 cent move in the euro against the dollar translates into a
1 billion euro swing in profit at the operating level.
Analysts said that the recent fall in the euro
against the greenback - down 11 percent since early May - had
fueled hopes of a boost to the region's corporate earnings.
After a strong single currency gave exporters a big headache
in the first part of the year, the recent slide should give a
lift of 3-6 percent to corporate earnings, analysts and fund
managers said.
"The steady drop in the euro is boosting sentiment among
equity investors in Europe. It won't have an immediate impact on
the next earnings season, but people are starting to price it in
as a tailwind for the coming quarters," said Alexandre Baradez,
chief market analyst at IG France.
"In the short term, however, the market remains driven by
what the central banks say about their monetary policies, with a
lot of question marks on the timing for the Fed's first rate
hike and the prospect of a quantitative easing programme from
the ECB. So we're expecting some turbulence on the market in the
next little while."
In Europe, German data fueled expectations that the European
Central Bank could launch a United States-style quantitative
easing programme in the coming quarters to prop up the euro zone
economy. Figures showed German industrial orders posted their
biggest drop in August since 2009 because of the subdued euro
zone economy and uncertainty caused by crises
abroad.
(Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Editing
by David Goodman)