* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 0.2 percent higher
* Miners advance, mirror stronger metals prices
* Glencore "groundwork" for likely merger with Rio: report
* Nokia gains on hopes for value of patents portfolio
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 6 European shares ended slightly
higher on Monday after surging in the previous session on
further signs that the U.S economy is gathering momentum, with
miners gaining the most driven by stronger industrial metals
prices.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rose 1.5
percent as prices of copper, aluminium and zinc
climbed 0.7 to 2.0 percent in expectations of stronger
demand for raw materials in countries such as the United States.
Miners Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, Fresnillo
and Antofagasta rose 1.6 to 3.8 percent.
Rio Tinto's American Depository Receipts were 7.4
percent higher after the European market close on a Bloomberg
report, quoting people familiar with the situation, saying
Glencore was laying the groundwork for a potential
merger with Rio Tinto Group in 2015.
A Glencore spokesman said "we don't comment on market rumour
or speculation," in response to the report.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index finished
0.2 percent higher at 1,350.16 points, having risen 0.9 percent
on Friday's data showing that U.S. employers ramped up hiring in
September and that the jobless rate fell to a six-year low.
"The U.S. job numbers were reassuring. The way the market
appears to be reacting to these numbers suggests that investors
are more concerned about the growth outlook at this point in
time than possible interest rate hikes," HSBC equities
strategist Robert Parkes said.
Among other sharp gainers, Nokia rose 2.7 percent
on hopes for the value of its patents portfolio after Microsoft
announced on Saturday that Samsung Electronics
paid it as much as $1 billion in smartphone patent
royalties last year.
Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies said the amount was
encouraging for Nokia, which still holds a large patent
portfolio dating back to the time it was the world's top handset
maker.
Shares in exporters such as Airbus, up 0.7 percent,
were given a lift from the euro's slide against the dollar. For
Airbus, one of Europe's most dollar-sensitive companies, a 10
cent move in the euro against the dollar translates into a 1
billion euro swing in profit at the operating level.
Analysts said the recent fall in the euro -- down 11
percent against the dollar since early May -- had fuelled hopes
of a boost to the region's corporate earnings. The recent slide
in the euro should give a lift of 3-6 percent to corporate
earnings, analysts and fund managers said.
"The steady drop in the euro is boosting sentiment among
equity investors in Europe. It won't have an immediate impact on
the next earnings season, but people are starting to price it in
as a tailwind for the coming quarters," said Alexandre Baradez,
chief market analyst at IG France.
In Europe, German data fuelled expectations that the
European Central Bank could launch a United States-style
quantitative easing programme in the coming quarters to prop up
the euro zone economy.
Data showed German industrial orders posted their biggest
drop in August since 2009 due to the subdued euro zone economy
and uncertainty caused by crises abroad.
(Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Editing
by David Goodman/Ruth Pitchford)