* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1.5 pct to lowest level since Aug
* Worries over economic outlook as IMF cuts forecast
* German data disappoints
* Rio jumps after rejects merger approach by Glencore
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 7 A key European equity index
dropped to a 1 1/2-month low on Tuesday as the International
Monetary Fund cut its growth estimates for the euro zone's three
largest economies and German industrial output data
disappointed.
Market bets on a European economic recovery faded as the IMF
downgraded its forecasts for Germany, France and Italy.
Meanwhile, Germany reported its biggest drop in industrial
production since the financial crisis in early 2009.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 1.5 percent lower at 1,329.76 points, its lowest level
since Aug. 18. All sectoral constituents of the STOXX Europe 600
index closed lower.
The FTSEurofirst has fallen 5.8 percent since hitting a 6
1/2-year high in September, rattled by some poor euro zone data,
disappointment at the European Central Bank's recent stimulus
action and the prospect of a tightening in U.S. monetary policy.
"I suspect that the market ... is anticipating recovery in
the euro zone economy, but to me that's not going to happen,"
John Clarke, chief investment officer at GHC Capital Markets,
said.
The worsening economic picture left bullish investors
pinning their hopes on the ECB, which cut its interest rate to a
record low and announced plans to buy asset-back securities -
bundles of debt - and covered bonds last month.
"At the moment we have maintained a small array of euro zone
equities and we are holding on to that," said Wouter
Sturkenboom, investment strategist at Russell Investments.
"Unless things deteriorate from here we would keep that,
because we think that the stimulatory ECB policy is going to
allow the euro zone to maintain its trend growth."
MINERS
Miner Rio Tinto surged 2.2 percent after rejecting a
merger approach by Glencore, although Rio's shares came
off their intra-day high after Glencore said it was no longer
considering a bid for the rival.
Glencore's stock fell 2.4 percent.
News of the approach rekindled speculation about
consolidation in the mining industry, helping shares in Anglo
American rise 2 percent.
The STOXX basic resources sector index, down 0.5
percent on Tuesday, has lost 12 percent since late July, hurt by
a slump in metal prices such as iron ore.
