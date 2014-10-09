* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1 percent
* Dovish Fed minutes help equities to bounce
* Spie drops IPO plan citing "volatile market"
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 9 European shares bounced back on
Thursday from the previous session's two-month lows on
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not start hiking
interest rates until the economy is strong enough to absorb the
move.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 1 percent at 1,332.34 points by 0752 GMT, after falling
0.8 percent in the previous session.
The market rallied following the release late on Wednesday
of the minutes of the Fed's Sept. 16-17 meeting. The Fed
expressed concern the rising dollar could slow a needed rebound
in inflation and highlighted economic turmoil in Europe and
Asia, another factor behind its stance towards keeping an
accommodative policy for the near future.
"Overall the Fed still seems to be very cautious and that
might lend some support to equity markets. It has to sharpen its
forward guidance in the next policy meeting, given the problems
that we still see in the global economy," Gerhard Schwarz, head
of equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich, said.
"The market probably will find it hard to get a big support
coming from fundamentals as we still have ongoing problems in
Europe. But if earnings for the third quarter are not as bad as
feared, then that could help the market to gain faith again."
Aluminium major Alcoa kicked off the U.S. reporting
season on Wednesday by posting a stronger-than-expected increase
in third-quarter profit.
The European earnings season will gather pace in the third
week of October. Analysts said the recent sharp slide in the
euro and commodity prices is set to provide tailwind for
European firms struggling against economic weakness, and soon
break a streak of earnings downgrades that has already lasted
3-1/2 years.
Despite the day's rebound in European equities, the sharp
sell-off started in mid-September is starting to have a negative
impact on capital market activities. French energy services firm
Spie < SPIE.PA> canceled its IPO on Thursday, blaming 'volatile
market conditions'.
Analysts said the share market remained vulnerable following
Europe's poor economic outlook. The FTSEurofirst 300 index had
fallen 6.5 percent over the past three weeks before Thursday's
rebound.
Figures showed on Thursday German exports slumped by 5.8
percent in August, their biggest fall since the height of the
global financial crisis in January 2009, in yet another sign
that Europe's largest economy was faltering.
Among individual sharp movers, miners Fresnillo and
Randgold Resources rose 5.2 percent and 7 percent
respectively, with traders citing dovish Fed minutes as being
more supportive for the gold price.
