* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.4 percent
* Dovish Fed minutes help equities to bounce
* Profit warnings heighten worries about German economy
* Suedzucker down 11.3 pct, Gerresheimer down 8.2 pct
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Oct 9 European shares halted a two-day
slide on Thursday, bouncing off two-month lows on expectations
the Federal Reserve will not start hiking interest rates until
the U.S. economy is strong enough to accept the move.
Disappointing outlook statements from two German companies
injected some nerves into otherwise bullish market sentiment,
however, and heightened worries about the state of Europe's
largest economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.4 percent by 1054 GMT at 1,324.58, rebounding from a
two-month low of 1,315.25 points hit on the previous day.
Global equities rose following the release late on Wednesday
of the minutes of the U.S. central bank's Sept. 16-17 meeting.
In them, the Fed expressed concern the rising dollar could
slow a needed rebound in inflation and highlighted economic
turmoil in Europe and Asia, another factor behind its stance
towards keeping an accommodative policy for the near future.
Precious metals miners Fresnillo and Randgold
Resources rose 6.8 percent and 7.5 percent respectively
as gold prices climbed to their highest in two weeks on the back
of the dovish minutes.
"Overall the Fed still seems to be very cautious and that
might lend some support to equity markets. It has to sharpen its
forward guidance in the next policy meeting, given the problems
that we still see in the global economy," said Gerhard Schwarz,
head of equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich.
"The market probably will find it hard to get a big support
coming from fundamentals as we still have ongoing problems in
Europe. But if earnings for the third quarter are not as bad as
feared, then that could help the market to gain faith again."
Shares in Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker
and drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer
tumbled 11.3 percent and 8.2 percent respectively. The former
warned it may find it tough to reach its profit target, while
the latter was hit by analyst downgrades after publishing
earnings guidance.
In yet another sign that Europe's largest economy was
faltering, figures showed on Thursday German exports slumped by
5.8 percent in August, their biggest fall since the height of
the global financial crisis in January 2009.
On the upside, aluminium major Norsk Hydro was up
2.5 percent, tracking U.S. peer Alcoa which kicked off
the reporting season on Wednesday by posting a
stronger-than-expected increase in third-quarter profit.
The European earnings season will gather pace in the third
week of October.
Analysts said recent sharp slides in the euro and commodity
prices were set to provide a tailwind for European firms
struggling against economic weakness, and soon break a streak of
earnings downgrades that has already lasted 3-1/2 years.
Despite the day's rebound in European equities, the sharp
sell-off started in mid-September is starting to have a negative
impact on capital market activities. French energy services firm
Spie canceled its IPO on Thursday, blaming 'volatile
market conditions'.
Analysts said the share market remained vulnerable following
Europe's poor economic outlook. The FTSEurofirst 300 index had
fallen 6.5 percent over the past three weeks before Thursday's
rebound.
