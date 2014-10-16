LONDON Oct 16 Europe's benchmark FTSEurofirst
300 index slipped further to set a 13-month low on
Wednesday on mounting worries over the strength of the global
economy and concerns about deflation in the euro zone.
At 0949 GMT, the pan-European stock index was down 2.5
percent at 1,220.56 points after falling to a low of 1,215.62,
its worst level since early September last year. The index has
fallen more than 13 percent since mid-September of 2014.
Britain's FTSE 100 index, Germany's DAX,
France's CAC and Italy's FTSE MIB fell 1.5 to
3.3 percent.
Cyclical shares, which are generally sensitive to economic
conditions, were the worst hit. The euro zone's banking index
slumped 5.2 percent, while the European construction
index was down 3.2 percent.
