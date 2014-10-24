* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 pct, reverses Thursday's gains
* Volvo shares jump after surprise rise in earnings
* So far, 68 pct of companies meet/beat forecasts -data
* European equities suffer further outflows -Lipper
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 24 European shares fell in early
trading on Friday, reversing the previous session's gains as
investors fretted about news that a doctor who recently returned
to New York from West Africa had tested positive for Ebola.
Shares in luxury group Kering featured among the
top losers, down 3.8 percent after posting a drop in sales at
its Gucci brand.
BASF fell 2.1 percent after the world's largest
chemicals company by sales cut its 2015 earnings forecast on
weak demand in its European home markets.
Bucking the trend, shares in global truck maker Volvo
jumped 9.6 percent after posting a surprise rise in
core earnings.
Belgacom also surged, up 6.5 percent after the
Belgian telecoms group raised its 2014 profit forecast after a
surprise increase in the third quarter due to improved mobile
income and lower costs.
So far in Europe's earnings season, about a fifth of STOXX
600 companies have reported results, of which 68
percent have met or beaten analyst forecasts, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
In absolute terms, companies have posted a 13.7 percent rise
in quarterly profits, well above the 6.8 percent rise posted by
S&P 500 companies.
At 0747 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,310.68 points, halting
a rebound started late last week.
A New York City doctor who treated Ebola patients in West
Africa became the first person to test positive for the virus in
America's largest city, setting off fresh fears about the spread
of the disease.
U.S. stock index futures fell on the
news while safe-haven assets such as the yen and U.S. bonds
gained ground.
"When the story broke that a doctor in New York was
confirmed to have Ebola the Dow futures shed over 100 points,"
Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria said.
That trend carried over into European trading.
Despite the tentative rebound in stocks earlier this week,
investors continued to slash exposure to European equities, with
U.S.-based funds invested in European shares seeing outflows for
a third straight week, according to Lipper data.
A Lipper survey of 109 U.S.-domiciled funds investing in
European shares, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), shows
redemptions of $958 million in the seven days to Oct 22, adding
to the record weekly outflows of $1.33 billion in the previous
week.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(editing by John Stonestreet)