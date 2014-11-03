* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.4 percent
* Euro zone manufacturing survey hurts sentiment
* Snam leads European utilities index lower
By Atul Prakash and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Nov 3 European equities retreated
from a four-week high on Monday, with a survey showing sluggish
euro zone factory growth hurting market sentiment and gas
transport group Snam leading the utilities sector lower
following a gas storage ruling.
The European utilities index fell 1.7 percent, the
top sectoral decliner, on an 11 percent drop in Snam after a
regulator ruling that cut the remuneration rate for the gas
storage business in 2015. Enel and Terna fell
3.7 percent and 6.2 percent respectively.
At 1105 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,347.11 points after
rising as much as 1,355.16, the highest since early October. The
index rose 1.8 percent on Friday after the Bank of Japan
surprised global markets by ramping up its stimulus spending.
European equities gave up early gains to turn negative after
a business survey showed manufacturing activity in the euro
zone expanded slightly more slowly than thought last month.
Germany, the region's growth engine, recorded only tepid
expansion and France and Italy contracted.
"It confirms the ongoing stagnation worry for Europe and the
necessity for the European Central Bank to get on the front foot
to do what it can to assist the malaise in Europe," said Lorne
Baring, managing director of B Capital Wealth Management.
"Equity valuations in Europe are cheap relative to developed
markets in general. However, there is no real catalyst for
driving European equities. So we would see European equities as
range-bound and not offering a great opportunity at the moment."
Italy's MIB index underperformed, down 1.5 percent,
on weaker utilities and as national statistics office ISTAT
forecast the country's economy will contract by 0.3 percent this
year, in line with the government's most recent forecast, and
grow by a weak 0.5 percent in 2015.
Despite a rally in European stocks last week, traders and
analysts remained cautious on the market's near-term outlook.
"While stocks surged on Friday, implied volatility barely
moved down, which means that there are still a lot of question
marks. Investors are not completely reassured, and visibility is
very poor," said Jean-Louis Cussac, head of Paris-based firm
Perceval Finance.
"This is a market for hedge funds: speculation, arbitrage,
algo-trading, while the flows from real buy-and-hold investors
remain thin."
Monday's losses, however, were capped by a rise in airline
stocks, boosted by an 8.8-percent jump in Ryanair after
it lifted its annual profit forecast almost 20 percent on a
surge in winter bookings and said it would slash fares by up to
10 percent in the new year
The upbeat outlook boosted the shares of rivals, with
easyJet up 2.4 percent and Air France-KLM
gaining 2.3 percent.
Puma jumped more than 11 percent, with three
traders citing talk of a bid for French group Kering's
86-percent stake in the German sportswear company. Kering and
Puma both declined to comment.
On the macro front, disappointing surveys out of China's
manufacturing and services sectors weighed on investor
sentiment. Data showed China's economy lost further momentum
heading into the fourth quarter as a cooling property market
weighed on activity and export demand softened.
Half way into the earnings season, 67 percent of companies
managed to meet or beat profit forecasts, and 58 percent met or
beat revenue forecasts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.
In absolute terms, profits are up 8.9 percent, while
revenues are down 0.5 percent, highlighting the fact that
Europe's earnings rebound has mostly been coming from
cost-cutting and lower financing costs.
Building materials group Holcim fell 2.7 percent
after posting a drop in quarterly sales and profits, and HSBC
fell 1.7 percent after setting aside $378 million for a
potential fine from the UK regulator for alleged manipulation of
currency markets.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)