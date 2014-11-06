* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, remains in recent range
* Credit Agricole CEO blames France's 'absence of clear
vision'
* ECB seen waiting for stimulus to kick in
By Blaise Robinson and Sudip Kar-Gupta
PARIS/LONDON, Nov 6 European shares inched lower
on Thursday as investors were kept on edge by concern that the
European Central Bank's policy meeting might not yield new
monetary easing.
Shares in Credit Agricole featured among the top
losers, down 4.3 percent after the French lender posted a fall
in revenues at home, blaming French government policy.
"The absence of a clear vision and lack of coherence in
economic policies is weighing on confidence and therefore
investment and economic activity," Credit Agricole CEO Jean-Paul
Chifflet told reporters on a conference call.
Shares in rival Societe Generale fell 0.9 percent
after the bank posted earnings, with traders citing
disappointing figures in French retail lending.
By 1153 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,346.64 points.
Electrical gearmaker Legrand slid 4.6 percent
after reporting that sales growth and margin targets had become
tough to reach in the weakening macroeconomic environment.
Swiss staffing company Adecco also fell, down 3.4
percent after warning that the pace of revenue growth had
slowed, while German cement maker HeidelbergCement
bucked the trend with a 5.1 percent uplift after posting a
better than expected rise in core profit.
Investors' focus, however, was mainly on the European
Central Bank on Thursday, with the ECB set to stick to the
policy path laid out over the summer, waiting for its stimulus
to unfold before considering further steps and keeping interest
rates at record lows.
"The surge in volatility in October was triggered by a
confusing message from (ECB President Mario) Draghi," said
Gregory Raccah, head of quantitative strategies at YCAP Asset
Management in Paris.
"This time, it's very hard to predict the outcome of the
meeting and the tone in the press conference, and investors are
quite anxious."
POLITICAL HURDLES
More drastic measures in the form of outright purchases of
sovereign bonds - as deployed by other central banks to boost
their economies - still remain distant in the euro zone, mainly
because of political hurdles, especially in Germany.
The November policy meeting also takes place against a
backdrop of meagre growth prospects for the euro zone and
mounting discomfort among Governing Council members over
Draghi's leadership style.
Jean Maigrot, portfolio manager at NewSmith Asset
Management, does not expect any significant new developments
from the ECB on Thursday.
"I would be surprised if they do anything meaningful, other
than make more soothing noises at best. Under this scenario, if
there's a post-ECB rally, it will be short-lived," Maigrot said.
The fund manager said he had "short" positions betting on
future share price falls on a number of European stocks,
including German carmaker BMW and Spanish banks BBVA
and Santander.
Weak economic data over the past few months have knocked
back European stock markets from peak levels reached earlier in
the year. Further signs of frailty in the euro zone's economic
bloc emerged on Thursday as data showed that German industrial
orders rose by only 0.8 percent in September.
Nevertheless, traders said that European equity markets
would be propped up by the fact that equities still offer better
returns than government bonds and cash, where returns have been
hit by record low interest rates set by central banks.
"My head says I should be bearish, but the weight of money
is still coming into the market. There is still appetite for
equities," said Terry Torrison, managing director at
Monaco-based McLaren Securities.
